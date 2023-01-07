MagnetGold Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last week, MagnetGold has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00002457 BTC on major exchanges. MagnetGold has a total market capitalization of $163.99 million and approximately $5,190.79 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MagnetGold

MagnetGold launched on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MagnetGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MagnetGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

