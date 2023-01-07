Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.96

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.96 and traded as high as C$11.20. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$11.12, with a volume of 80,662 shares traded.

Major Drilling Group International Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$929.76 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.72 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.