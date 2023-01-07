Mammoth (MMT) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a total market cap of $20.93 million and $8,224.26 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00012711 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040471 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018717 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00234368 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003776 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mammoth Profile

MMT is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official website is mmtchain.io. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00306192 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,866.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

