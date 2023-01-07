Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,960,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191,310 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $294,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 105,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,640,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,963,000 after purchasing an additional 417,241 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 364,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,225,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $12,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total transaction of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

MPC opened at $116.82 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $67.49 and a one year high of $127.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average is $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.