Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.50

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and traded as high as $4.78. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.60, with a volume of 178,486 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $172.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.60). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 244.60% and a negative net margin of 77.96%. The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,862,000 after purchasing an additional 127,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY, an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.