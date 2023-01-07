Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK) & Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP) Head-To-Head Analysis

Maris-Tech (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) and Alpine 4 (NASDAQ:ALPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Maris-Tech and Alpine 4’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Maris-Tech alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maris-Tech N/A N/A N/A Alpine 4 -15.43% -19.71% -10.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Maris-Tech and Alpine 4, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maris-Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Alpine 4 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Alpine 4 has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 391.07%. Given Alpine 4’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alpine 4 is more favorable than Maris-Tech.

This table compares Maris-Tech and Alpine 4’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maris-Tech $2.08 million 1.31 -$820,000.00 N/A N/A Alpine 4 $51.64 million 2.16 -$19.41 million N/A N/A

Maris-Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine 4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Maris-Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alpine 4 beats Maris-Tech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Maris-Tech

(Get Rating)

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform. Its products are used in drone, robotic, defense, homeland security, HLS, intelligence gathering, autonomous vehicle, and space markets and applications. Maris-Tech Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Rehovot, Israel.

About Alpine 4

(Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. a technology holding company, provides electronic contract manufacturing solutions in the United States. The company also offers automotive technologies, including 6th Sense Auto, a connected car technology that provides various advantages to management, sales, finance, and service departments in the automotive dealership industry to enhance productivity, profitability, and customer retention; and BrakeActive, a safety device that enhances vehicle's third brake light's ability to reduce or prevent a rear-end collision. In addition, it designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, water furnaces, and other products, as well as offers specialized spiral ductwork. Further, the company provides logistics services for various industries, such as medical, consumer electronics, energy, and disaster relief; contract manufacturing services for dietary and nutritional supplements; international contracting, fabricator, and project management services; and geospatial and 3D data services for various industries, including construction, oil/gas, mining, and quarries. It also manufacturers and sells electronic components; and designs, manufactures, and distributes commercial LED lighting and electronics, such as televisions, mounting solutions, projectors and screens, audio equipment, digital signage, mobile audio and video systems, and various wire and connecting products. The company was formerly known as Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. and changed its name to Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. in March 2021. Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Maris-Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maris-Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.