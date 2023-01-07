Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,854 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,952 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 115,901 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $9,496,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 488,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $39,992,000 after buying an additional 214,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 6.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $104.27 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

