Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $575,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,590,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,852,107,000 after buying an additional 1,610,785 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1,889.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $201,971,000 after buying an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in 3M by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,307,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,139,000 after buying an additional 631,426 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in 3M by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 706,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,383,000 after buying an additional 562,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on 3M from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.64.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $126.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.69. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

