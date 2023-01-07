Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Match Group to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.92.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of MTCH opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.68.

Institutional Trading of Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.03 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

