McBroom & Associates LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

McBroom & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Nucor makes up approximately 2.8% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Nucor by 24.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the first quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Nucor by 13.2% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Up 5.0 %

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

Nucor stock traded up $6.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.93. 2,092,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,992. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

