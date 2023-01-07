McBroom & Associates LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

McBroom & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 4.3% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.64. 1,761,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,818,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $217.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $147.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

