Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Acquires 5,992 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 152.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 8,550.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 4,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $330,972.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,571.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE AFL opened at $73.84 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.81. The stock has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on Aflac in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.18.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

