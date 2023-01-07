Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Buys 31,538 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 528.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,538 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.65.

