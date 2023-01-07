Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total transaction of $1,064,298.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,620,959 shares in the company, valued at $34,604,219,258.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY opened at $362.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.56.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

