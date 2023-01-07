Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.8% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 644,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after buying an additional 443,161 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $24,601,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $6,006,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 181,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after purchasing an additional 94,840 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MDYG opened at $66.28 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $79.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.