Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in CF Industries by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 21,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in CF Industries by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in CF Industries by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,304,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in CF Industries by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 182,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,591,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.10 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.71 and a 200-day moving average of $98.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 28.70%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

