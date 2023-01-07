Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Invests $270,000 in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 102.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in EPR Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 146.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 107.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 16,701 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

EPR Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.05. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 160.98%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

