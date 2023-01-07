Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 110 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $45,000. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $221.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $255.79 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $298.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.