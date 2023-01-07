Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 2,138 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lessened its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in American International Group by 114.6% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 45,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.46.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

