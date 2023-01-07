Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,274 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 2.6% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 8,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day moving average is $161.91. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

