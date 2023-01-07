MELD Trading 18.9% Higher This Week (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. MELD has a total market capitalization of $27.19 million and $1.60 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000110 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded up 18.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,460,230,413 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01887423 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,546,069.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

