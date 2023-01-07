Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.39.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRK. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 75,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 68,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 376,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,733,000 after acquiring an additional 49,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK opened at $114.84 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $115.49. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

