Metahero Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $18.43 million and approximately $534,239.87 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $263.97 or 0.01558368 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008320 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018362 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00033873 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000453 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.44 or 0.01779576 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

