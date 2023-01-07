Metal 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.07 Million (MTL)

Metal (MTL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 7th. One Metal token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00004128 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Metal has a total market capitalization of $46.53 million and approximately $5.07 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Metal

Metal (MTL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com. The official message board for Metal is blog.metalpay.com. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metal is https://reddit.com/r/metalpay.

Metal Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface.Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need.The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

