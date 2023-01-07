MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 31.7% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.8% during the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,310 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $73.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $57.41 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.18.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

