MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 38,144 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 266,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

