MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This is a positive change from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MGF opened at $3.35 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.40.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
