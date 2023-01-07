Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,479,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,470 shares during the period. Microchip Technology comprises 0.8% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $273,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 58,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.59. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

