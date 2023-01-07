Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Acquired by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after purchasing an additional 646,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380,205 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,266,486 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,327,000 after purchasing an additional 255,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.59.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.25. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.43 and a 52 week high of $98.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

