Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,336 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,849 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Halliburton by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,569 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in Halliburton by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,966 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Halliburton by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,447 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after acquiring an additional 44,534 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL stock opened at $40.21 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,563 shares of company stock worth $1,233,392 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.