Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $894,000 Stock Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,312 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of MRC Global worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in MRC Global by 15.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MRC Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

MRC Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $11.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $960.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.91. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.15 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 30.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

