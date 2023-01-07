Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 760 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 4.1 %

CP stock opened at $77.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.87.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.