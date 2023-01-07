Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 5,955 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after buying an additional 30,808 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $357,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 777,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after buying an additional 16,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $957,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carter’s Stock Performance

CRI opened at $79.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.65 and a 12-month high of $100.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.02. Carter’s had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $818.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,134,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares in the company, valued at $31,114,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 41,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,134,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 414,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,114,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $363,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,787.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,610 shares of company stock worth $6,935,813 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Carter’s to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Carter’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

