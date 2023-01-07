Mirabella Financial Services LLP Invests $30,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,844 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter worth $784,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 151.0% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 556.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter valued at $167,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on UBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.82.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS Group stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 2,614,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.61. The stock has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

