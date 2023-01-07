Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Trading Up 5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (CVE:MRS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 164,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 149,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Mission Ready Solutions Trading Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$22.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Mission Ready Solutions

Mission Ready Solutions Inc provides personal protective solutions to the global defense, security, and first-responder markets in Canada and the United States. the company operates through two segments Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services. It offers protective services gears.

