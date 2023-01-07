Mizuho Trims Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Target Price to $10.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Hudson Pacific Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPP opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Hudson Pacific Properties has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $260.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.59 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Pacific Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 404.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

