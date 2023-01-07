Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Given New $375.00 Price Target at Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $388.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH opened at $301.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.44. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Molina Healthcare has a 1 year low of $249.78 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,150 shares of company stock worth $2,489,279. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

