Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TAP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Wedbush began coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:TAP opened at $50.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $46.69 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molson Coors Beverage

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $884,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

