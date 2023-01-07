Monero Trading Up 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 7th. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $56.95 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $155.31 or 0.00916566 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16,945.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00450437 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020450 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00117464 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.00600855 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005890 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.36 or 0.00255854 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00246547 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,223,964 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

