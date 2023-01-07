Money Concepts Capital Corp Acquires 18,716 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 5,758.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,716 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Tenable were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 81.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 590.7% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research downgraded Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Tenable from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.27.

Tenable Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $63.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.80 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 32.47% and a negative net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $174.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.27 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,958,797.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 8,518 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total value of $315,677.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at $6,047,339.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,758 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $106,486.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,958,797.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock worth $1,258,075 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

