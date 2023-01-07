Money Concepts Capital Corp Boosts Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 1,226.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,334 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. Credit Suisse Group cut Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.
