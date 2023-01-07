Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $1.15 Million Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 80,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 26,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $51.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

