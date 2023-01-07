Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $765,000 Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2,530.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 408.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRC opened at $126.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $209.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Sterne Agee CRT upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens upped their price target on First Republic Bank to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

