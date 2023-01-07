Money Concepts Capital Corp Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in EQT were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its position in EQT by 79.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,970,000 after buying an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its position in EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after buying an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $33.34 on Friday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Dividend Announcement

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. PETERS & COMPAN restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EQT from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of EQT from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of EQT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EQT news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,049.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

