Money Concepts Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,140,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,548,000 after purchasing an additional 488,965 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10,372.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,129,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080,563 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 4,309,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,102,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,539,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,885,000 after purchasing an additional 67,678 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $94.45 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average is $92.14.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.