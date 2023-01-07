Money Concepts Capital Corp Sells 7,258 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Money Concepts Capital Corp reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,258 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paulson & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $180,650,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 897,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,180,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,547,000 after purchasing an additional 628,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $100,880,000. 37.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $173.71 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.