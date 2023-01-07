Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.06.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.69. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total transaction of $7,421,802.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 36,250 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $3,540,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,491.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monster Beverage

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 311.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 88.2% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

