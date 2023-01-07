Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by 4J Wealth Management LLC

4J Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Moody’s by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,611,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,592,646,000 after purchasing an additional 90,333 shares during the last quarter. Totem Point Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 50.1% during the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 23,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,858,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 4.7 %

NYSE MCO opened at $289.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $376.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

