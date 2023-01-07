Moonbeam Reaches Market Cap of $155.94 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $155.94 million and $4.40 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00069280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00060293 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00023580 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000235 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003928 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 492,470,887 coins. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

