Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Up 4.8%

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 124.11 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.46). Approximately 1,248,676 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,014,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.39).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOON shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 320 ($3.86) to GBX 270 ($3.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Moonpig Group from GBX 390 ($4.70) to GBX 300 ($3.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of £419.09 million and a PE ratio of 2,041.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 138.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 170.65.

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($137,349.40).

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. It sells its products under the Moonpig and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

