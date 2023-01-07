Morgan Stanley Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 660

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from GBX 720 ($8.67) to GBX 660 ($7.95) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ASOS from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,800 ($21.69) to GBX 1,200 ($14.46) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 900 ($10.84) to GBX 800 ($9.64) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, AlphaValue cut shares of ASOS to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $995.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $7.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52. ASOS has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

